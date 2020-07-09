All apartments in Conyers
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:07 AM

1974 Millstream Hollow Dr

1974 Millstream Hollow Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1974 Millstream Hollow Northwest, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated townhome features Double Masters w/ private bathrooms and large walk in closets. Renovated kitchen with new appliances and custom kegerator and granite counters. Great storage with plenty of cabinets and large island. Beautiful LVP flooring on main level. Bright open concept living and dining space. Private fenced in backyard and patio. Home is equipped with fire safety sprinklers and plantation shutters. Move in ready for you to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr have any available units?
1974 Millstream Hollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr have?
Some of 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1974 Millstream Hollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr offers parking.
Does 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr have a pool?
No, 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

