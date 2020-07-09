1974 Millstream Hollow Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated townhome features Double Masters w/ private bathrooms and large walk in closets. Renovated kitchen with new appliances and custom kegerator and granite counters. Great storage with plenty of cabinets and large island. Beautiful LVP flooring on main level. Bright open concept living and dining space. Private fenced in backyard and patio. Home is equipped with fire safety sprinklers and plantation shutters. Move in ready for you to call home.