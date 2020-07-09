1974 Millstream Hollow Northwest, Conyers, GA 30012
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated townhome features Double Masters w/ private bathrooms and large walk in closets. Renovated kitchen with new appliances and custom kegerator and granite counters. Great storage with plenty of cabinets and large island. Beautiful LVP flooring on main level. Bright open concept living and dining space. Private fenced in backyard and patio. Home is equipped with fire safety sprinklers and plantation shutters. Move in ready for you to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr have any available units?
1974 Millstream Hollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr have?
Some of 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1974 Millstream Hollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1974 Millstream Hollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.