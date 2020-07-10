1924 Bridgestone Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

DESCRIPTION

Huge 4 bedroom, 3 bath featuring a sunken family room with fireplace open to a large kitchen with breakfast area, formal dining room, formal living room, spacious owners suite with sitting room and walk-in closet, large master bath with his & her vanities, garden tub & separate shower, oversized bedrooms, laundry room, guest bedroom with full bath on main floor, 2 car garage and patio. Conveniently located in Conyers just apporximately 2 miles from I-20 and close to shopping, entertainment and dining.