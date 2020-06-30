1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

Totally renovated flat townhome with all new LVT hardwood floors, fireplace, new paint, new Stainless-Steel appliances, large walk-in closet, Laundry room, Parking, Wheelchair access and lots more.



Safe, quiet neighborhood with great schools... Close to Restaurants, Shopping and Rockdale-Piedmont Hospital. - Minutes to Stonecrest Mall - 2 Miles to I-20 East-West Expressway.



Don't miss out. Start the process now by doing an application.



Available for move-in on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.