1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:20 AM

1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest

1649 Pinedale Cir NW · No Longer Available
Location

1649 Pinedale Cir NW, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Totally renovated flat townhome with all new LVT hardwood floors, fireplace, new paint, new Stainless-Steel appliances, large walk-in closet, Laundry room, Parking, Wheelchair access and lots more.

Safe, quiet neighborhood with great schools... Close to Restaurants, Shopping and Rockdale-Piedmont Hospital. - Minutes to Stonecrest Mall - 2 Miles to I-20 East-West Expressway.

Don't miss out. Start the process now by doing an application.

Available for move-in on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest have any available units?
1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest have?
Some of 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest offers parking.
Does 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest have a pool?
No, 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest have accessible units?
Yes, 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest has accessible units.
Does 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1649 Pinedale Circle Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

