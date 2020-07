Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New Town home just built and ready to be a home for a new growing family. Kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances including a refrigerator.Washer and Dryer included as well. The Property is located about 10 minutes from the expressway, 20 east.