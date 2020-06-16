941 Ashebrooke Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This home is a must see! Elegant 5 bed / 4.5 bath 3 sided brick estate in the highly sought after Walton school district! Beautiful hardwood floors & natural light throughout the first and second floor! New roof, updated windows and new interior paint! Sun filled living room with beautiful brick fireplace and builtins guides you to the spacious kitchen with white cabinetry, and cozy fireside keeping room! 4 spacious bedrooms up including the luxurious Master Suite with spa-like bathroom, custom closet and fireplace!