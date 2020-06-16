All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 941 Ashebrooke Court NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
941 Ashebrooke Court NE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

941 Ashebrooke Court NE

941 Ashebrooke Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

941 Ashebrooke Court Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This home is a must see! Elegant 5 bed / 4.5 bath 3 sided brick estate in the highly sought after Walton school district! Beautiful hardwood floors & natural light throughout the first and second floor! New roof, updated windows and new interior paint! Sun filled living room with beautiful brick fireplace and builtins guides you to the spacious kitchen with white cabinetry, and cozy fireside keeping room! 4 spacious bedrooms up including the luxurious Master Suite with spa-like bathroom, custom closet and fireplace!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Ashebrooke Court NE have any available units?
941 Ashebrooke Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 941 Ashebrooke Court NE have?
Some of 941 Ashebrooke Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Ashebrooke Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
941 Ashebrooke Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Ashebrooke Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 941 Ashebrooke Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 941 Ashebrooke Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 941 Ashebrooke Court NE offers parking.
Does 941 Ashebrooke Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 941 Ashebrooke Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Ashebrooke Court NE have a pool?
No, 941 Ashebrooke Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 941 Ashebrooke Court NE have accessible units?
No, 941 Ashebrooke Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Ashebrooke Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Ashebrooke Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 941 Ashebrooke Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 Ashebrooke Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30067
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College