81 Shadowlawn Road SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

TOTALLY UPDATED HOME IN SOPE CREEK DISTRICT. Fabulous home in active swim/tennis community of Somerset! 4 BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATHS. HOME FEATURING LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE, AND REMODELED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST ROOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND CHARMING, New appliances. SCREEN PORCH OVERLOOKING PRIVATE YARD WITH BRICK PATIO with AND VEGETABLE GARDEN.HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. THREE LIVING AREAS-LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, AND PLAYROOM. QUIET PART OF STREET, LEVEL DRIVEWAY, LEVEL FENCED BACKYARD.Pet deposit is non refundable $500 per pet.