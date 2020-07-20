5612 River Heights Crossing

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Condo located in the Walton School District! - Don't miss out on this 2 bed 2 bath condo located in the award winning Walton school district. The unit features hardwoods throughout. Bonus room would work out well as an office. Updated kitchen features granite countertops, tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room. Water, sewer, trash and landscaping are included in the rent. 1 pet will be considered with a nonrefundable $250 pet fee. Community features a swimming pool.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Contact Forrest with any questions 678 447-5864 . Application fee is $55 per adult and can be filled out on backyardrealty.com



Backyard Realty Group LLC 770 517-1761 ext 206



(RLNE4772887)