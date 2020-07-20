All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

5612 River Heights Crossing

5612 River Heights Xing SE · No Longer Available
Location

5612 River Heights Xing SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Updated Condo located in the Walton School District! - Don't miss out on this 2 bed 2 bath condo located in the award winning Walton school district. The unit features hardwoods throughout. Bonus room would work out well as an office. Updated kitchen features granite countertops, tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room. Water, sewer, trash and landscaping are included in the rent. 1 pet will be considered with a nonrefundable $250 pet fee. Community features a swimming pool.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Contact Forrest with any questions 678 447-5864 . Application fee is $55 per adult and can be filled out on backyardrealty.com

Backyard Realty Group LLC 770 517-1761 ext 206

(RLNE4772887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 River Heights Crossing have any available units?
5612 River Heights Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5612 River Heights Crossing have?
Some of 5612 River Heights Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 River Heights Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
5612 River Heights Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 River Heights Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 5612 River Heights Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 5612 River Heights Crossing offer parking?
No, 5612 River Heights Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 5612 River Heights Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 River Heights Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 River Heights Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 5612 River Heights Crossing has a pool.
Does 5612 River Heights Crossing have accessible units?
No, 5612 River Heights Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 River Heights Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 River Heights Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5612 River Heights Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5612 River Heights Crossing has units with air conditioning.
