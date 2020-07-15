5376 Sorrells Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful upgraded single family home in Powder Springs!!



** NEAR Praise Academy & Youth Christian School ** ** McEachern HS District **



Restaurants nearby: B & B Fish & Wings Inc. and Papa John's Pizza



FEATURES:



* Bright & Open floorplan w/ 3 beds/ 2.5 bath w/BONUS ROOM!

* Family Room w/fireplace

* Separate formal dining room

* Separate living room

* Hardwood floors through out home except for baths and bedrooms

* Gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances/ White cabinets/ eat-in area/ breakfast

bar!

* Oversize master suite w/large trey ceiling/ California style walk-in closet

* Master bath has double vanity and separate shower and tub

* OVERSIZE Bonus Room upstairs

* Fenced in back yard! / PRIVATE!

* All bedrooms have ceiling fans

* Cul-de-sac street setting!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter.



*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)