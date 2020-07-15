5376 Sorrells Path

Amenities
Beautiful upgraded single family home in Powder Springs!!
** NEAR Praise Academy & Youth Christian School ** ** McEachern HS District **
Restaurants nearby: B & B Fish & Wings Inc. and Papa John's Pizza
FEATURES:
* Bright & Open floorplan w/ 3 beds/ 2.5 bath w/BONUS ROOM!
* Family Room w/fireplace
* Separate formal dining room
* Separate living room
* Hardwood floors through out home except for baths and bedrooms
* Gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances/ White cabinets/ eat-in area/ breakfast
bar!
* Oversize master suite w/large trey ceiling/ California style walk-in closet
* Master bath has double vanity and separate shower and tub
* OVERSIZE Bonus Room upstairs
* Fenced in back yard! / PRIVATE!
* All bedrooms have ceiling fans
* Cul-de-sac street setting!
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter.
*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)