5053 Kingsbridge Pass

Amenities
This is the one you need to see*Two story foyer with curved staircase*Formal living rm*Office featuring custom storage space for ease organizing*Formal dining room*Large family room with marble gas fireplace and a wall of windows*Kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, pantry, eating area that over looks the private backyard*The main floor has beautiful new hardwood flooring*Huge master bdrm with sitting area and two walk-in closets*Large master bath with tile floor, double vanities*New tile floor in upstairs guest bath*Close schools, 1.2miles to elementary school or 1,000 feet walking, 3.0miles to middle school, and 3.0miles to high school*Great neighborhood with wonderful amenities, swimming pool, beautiful well-manicured grounds with fishing lake and 0.25mile trail around lake*$1950.00/mo, $1500.00 security deposit. Call Justin at 805 815 2264.