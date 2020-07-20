All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 6 2019 at 7:13 AM

5053 Kingsbridge Pass

5053 Kingsbridge Pass · No Longer Available
Location

5053 Kingsbridge Pass, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is the one you need to see*Two story foyer with curved staircase*Formal living rm*Office featuring custom storage space for ease organizing*Formal dining room*Large family room with marble gas fireplace and a wall of windows*Kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, pantry, eating area that over looks the private backyard*The main floor has beautiful new hardwood flooring*Huge master bdrm with sitting area and two walk-in closets*Large master bath with tile floor, double vanities*New tile floor in upstairs guest bath*Close schools, 1.2miles to elementary school or 1,000 feet walking, 3.0miles to middle school, and 3.0miles to high school*Great neighborhood with wonderful amenities, swimming pool, beautiful well-manicured grounds with fishing lake and 0.25mile trail around lake*$1950.00/mo, $1500.00 security deposit. Call Justin at 805 815 2264.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 Kingsbridge Pass have any available units?
5053 Kingsbridge Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5053 Kingsbridge Pass have?
Some of 5053 Kingsbridge Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 Kingsbridge Pass currently offering any rent specials?
5053 Kingsbridge Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 Kingsbridge Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 5053 Kingsbridge Pass is pet friendly.
Does 5053 Kingsbridge Pass offer parking?
Yes, 5053 Kingsbridge Pass offers parking.
Does 5053 Kingsbridge Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5053 Kingsbridge Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 Kingsbridge Pass have a pool?
Yes, 5053 Kingsbridge Pass has a pool.
Does 5053 Kingsbridge Pass have accessible units?
No, 5053 Kingsbridge Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 Kingsbridge Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 Kingsbridge Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 5053 Kingsbridge Pass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5053 Kingsbridge Pass has units with air conditioning.
