5053 Kingsbridge Pass

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is the one you need to see*Two story foyer with curved staircase*Formal living rm*Office featuring custom storage space for ease organizing*Formal dining room*Large family room with marble gas fireplace and a wall of windows*Kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, pantry, eating area that over looks the private backyard*The main floor has beautiful new hardwood flooring*Huge master bdrm with sitting area and two walk-in closets*Large master bath with tile floor, double vanities*New tile floor in upstairs guest bath*Close schools, 1.2miles to elementary school or 1,000 feet walking, 3.0miles to middle school, and 3.0miles to high school*Great neighborhood with wonderful amenities, swimming pool, beautiful well-manicured grounds with fishing lake and 0.25mile trail around lake*$1950.00/mo, $1500.00 security deposit. Call Justin at 805 815 2264.