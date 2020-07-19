All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 5035 Wood Haven Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
5035 Wood Haven Court
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

5035 Wood Haven Court

5035 Wood Haven Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5035 Wood Haven Court, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
3BR/2.5BA Beautiful, Newly-renovated House in Sought after East Cobb! - Traditional house in highly ranked Cobb County School District. Separate LR & DR, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Laundry Room, Conveniently located to Schools, Shopping, Entertainment & Highways. Property has been fully renovated and features hardwood floors throughout the main floor, tile floors in kitchen and granite counter tops! Rec. room in basement. Property also features 2 car garage with side entry; Master features separate tub & shower w/ waterfall spout on tub! Homeowner Association includes Swimming/Tennis.

Marketed by DREM Realty- Property Management Dept
Office 770-949-1277

(RLNE5878237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5035 Wood Haven Court have any available units?
5035 Wood Haven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5035 Wood Haven Court have?
Some of 5035 Wood Haven Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5035 Wood Haven Court currently offering any rent specials?
5035 Wood Haven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 Wood Haven Court pet-friendly?
No, 5035 Wood Haven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5035 Wood Haven Court offer parking?
Yes, 5035 Wood Haven Court offers parking.
Does 5035 Wood Haven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5035 Wood Haven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 Wood Haven Court have a pool?
No, 5035 Wood Haven Court does not have a pool.
Does 5035 Wood Haven Court have accessible units?
No, 5035 Wood Haven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 Wood Haven Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5035 Wood Haven Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5035 Wood Haven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5035 Wood Haven Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest
Marietta, GA 30066
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College