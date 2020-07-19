5035 Wood Haven Court

Amenities
3BR/2.5BA Beautiful, Newly-renovated House in Sought after East Cobb! - Traditional house in highly ranked Cobb County School District. Separate LR & DR, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Laundry Room, Conveniently located to Schools, Shopping, Entertainment & Highways. Property has been fully renovated and features hardwood floors throughout the main floor, tile floors in kitchen and granite counter tops! Rec. room in basement. Property also features 2 car garage with side entry; Master features separate tub & shower w/ waterfall spout on tub! Homeowner Association includes Swimming/Tennis.
