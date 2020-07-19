5035 Wood Haven Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

3BR/2.5BA Beautiful, Newly-renovated House in Sought after East Cobb! - Traditional house in highly ranked Cobb County School District. Separate LR & DR, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Laundry Room, Conveniently located to Schools, Shopping, Entertainment & Highways. Property has been fully renovated and features hardwood floors throughout the main floor, tile floors in kitchen and granite counter tops! Rec. room in basement. Property also features 2 car garage with side entry; Master features separate tub & shower w/ waterfall spout on tub! Homeowner Association includes Swimming/Tennis.



Marketed by DREM Realty- Property Management Dept

Office 770-949-1277



(RLNE5878237)