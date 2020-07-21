4865 Brown Leaf Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1.12 ACRE BEAUTY WITH ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH! This 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath with BASEMENT READY TO FINISH. NEW 5" hand scraped HARDWOODS ON MAIN. NO CARPET ON STEPS PLANK INSTEAD. Separate Formal Living Room, Dining Room & Family Room. Oversized Master Bedroom w/ On-suite Master Bath, Double Vanity, Walk In HIS & HER CLOSETS. Bonus Unfinished space in Basement for Storage or 2 POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL ROOMS IN BASEMENT PLUMBED FOR BATHROOM. Large Back Deck w/trouble-free decking that requires minimal maintenance, eco-friendly, stands up to mold, decay, & termites.