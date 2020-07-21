All apartments in Cobb County
4865 Brown Leaf Drive
4865 Brown Leaf Drive

4865 Brown Leaf Dr SW · No Longer Available
4865 Brown Leaf Dr SW, Cobb County, GA 30127

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
parking
garage
1.12 ACRE BEAUTY WITH ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH! This 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath with BASEMENT READY TO FINISH. NEW 5" hand scraped HARDWOODS ON MAIN. NO CARPET ON STEPS PLANK INSTEAD. Separate Formal Living Room, Dining Room & Family Room. Oversized Master Bedroom w/ On-suite Master Bath, Double Vanity, Walk In HIS & HER CLOSETS. Bonus Unfinished space in Basement for Storage or 2 POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL ROOMS IN BASEMENT PLUMBED FOR BATHROOM. Large Back Deck w/trouble-free decking that requires minimal maintenance, eco-friendly, stands up to mold, decay, & termites.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 4865 Brown Leaf Drive have any available units?
4865 Brown Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4865 Brown Leaf Drive have?
Some of 4865 Brown Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4865 Brown Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4865 Brown Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4865 Brown Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4865 Brown Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4865 Brown Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4865 Brown Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 4865 Brown Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4865 Brown Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4865 Brown Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 4865 Brown Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4865 Brown Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 4865 Brown Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4865 Brown Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4865 Brown Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4865 Brown Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4865 Brown Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
