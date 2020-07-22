4541 Sawnee Trl NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4541 Sawnee Trail NW

Acworth, GA 30102



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



This stately home sits on a large, private lot and features a lovely entrance with graceful stairway, lovely distressed wood flooring throughout, a front room with bay window, and a formal dining room. The large living room features a decorative fireplace and opens to the back patio. The kitchen has a breakfast nook with bay window, plenty of cabinets, and a huge pantry. Upstairs is a lovely master bedroom with trey ceiling, walk-in closet, separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Great location close to I-75 and plenty of restaurants including: Fainha, Nacho's Taqueria, Curry Village Indian Restaurant, First Watch, Las Palmas, Davinci's and Thai Ginger.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Cobb County Water System

Gas: Scana

Electric: Cobb EMC



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.