Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

4541 Sawnee Trl NW

4541 Sawnee Trail Northwest · No Longer Available
4541 Sawnee Trail Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30102

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4541 Sawnee Trail NW
Acworth, GA 30102

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

This stately home sits on a large, private lot and features a lovely entrance with graceful stairway, lovely distressed wood flooring throughout, a front room with bay window, and a formal dining room. The large living room features a decorative fireplace and opens to the back patio. The kitchen has a breakfast nook with bay window, plenty of cabinets, and a huge pantry. Upstairs is a lovely master bedroom with trey ceiling, walk-in closet, separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Great location close to I-75 and plenty of restaurants including: Fainha, Nacho's Taqueria, Curry Village Indian Restaurant, First Watch, Las Palmas, Davinci's and Thai Ginger.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Cobb County Water System
Gas: Scana
Electric: Cobb EMC

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

