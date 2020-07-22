4385 Coopers Creek Circle Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30082
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2BR 2BA Ranch townhome in great location! Close to I-75, I-285, Cobb Pkwy, Cumberland Mall and new Braves stadium! Silver Comet trail entrance right around the corner. Updated kitchen cabinets.. no cats, 2 year lease required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4385 Coopers Creek Drive SE have any available units?
4385 Coopers Creek Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4385 Coopers Creek Drive SE have?
Some of 4385 Coopers Creek Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4385 Coopers Creek Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
4385 Coopers Creek Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.