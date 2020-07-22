4385 Coopers Creek Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2BR 2BA Ranch townhome in great location! Close to I-75, I-285, Cobb Pkwy, Cumberland Mall and new Braves stadium! Silver Comet trail entrance right around the corner. Updated kitchen cabinets.. no cats, 2 year lease required