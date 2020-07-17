All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4199 Westchester Trace NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4199 Westchester Trace NE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

4199 Westchester Trace NE

4199 Westchester Trace Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4199 Westchester Trace Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely home located in sought-after Roswell community! 4/2.5, 12 month minimum lease, screened in back porch perfect for entertainment! This beautiful home also includes a large fenced in back yard with plenty of space to entertain guest. Don't forget the amenities!The neighborhood includes swim/tennis, huge community club house, and a large playground. In addition, to all of the amenities the neighborhood hosts large community events around major holidays and throughout the year, including a Halloween parade/party and a community egg hunt around the Easter holiday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4199 Westchester Trace NE have any available units?
4199 Westchester Trace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4199 Westchester Trace NE have?
Some of 4199 Westchester Trace NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4199 Westchester Trace NE currently offering any rent specials?
4199 Westchester Trace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4199 Westchester Trace NE pet-friendly?
No, 4199 Westchester Trace NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4199 Westchester Trace NE offer parking?
Yes, 4199 Westchester Trace NE offers parking.
Does 4199 Westchester Trace NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4199 Westchester Trace NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4199 Westchester Trace NE have a pool?
Yes, 4199 Westchester Trace NE has a pool.
Does 4199 Westchester Trace NE have accessible units?
No, 4199 Westchester Trace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4199 Westchester Trace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4199 Westchester Trace NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4199 Westchester Trace NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4199 Westchester Trace NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30066
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College