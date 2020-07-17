4199 Westchester Trace NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Lovely home located in sought-after Roswell community! 4/2.5, 12 month minimum lease, screened in back porch perfect for entertainment! This beautiful home also includes a large fenced in back yard with plenty of space to entertain guest. Don't forget the amenities!The neighborhood includes swim/tennis, huge community club house, and a large playground. In addition, to all of the amenities the neighborhood hosts large community events around major holidays and throughout the year, including a Halloween parade/party and a community egg hunt around the Easter holiday.