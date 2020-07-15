4149 Oak Ferry Drive # O4149

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Bells Ferry Crossing - This is a self touring home. To view this property please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will send you a code for the lock box.



Great step less ranch located just minutes off I-575. Beautiful laminate flooring and neutral paint thought out. Wonderful large family room with stacked stone fireplace and tons of wall space.



Nice formal dining room great for entertaining.



Large eat in kitchen with white cabinets and lots of counter space.



Spacious master bedroom will accommodate large furniture. The walk in closet allows a lot of space for clothes.



Master bath features a huge walk in shower and good size linen closet.



Both of the secondary bedrooms are large with good sized closets.



Really nice laundry room located just off kitchen and garage.



Nice two car garage with extra storage.



Fabulous flat yard. Cozy front porch. Very Very large back yard with nice tree area and patio.



Wonderful location just minutes from I-575. Close to shopping and schools. Award winning Cobb County Schools. Hurry this one will go fast.



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



Schools: Elementary: Blackwell

Middle: Daniel

High: Sprayberry



No Section 8. No inside smoking. No pets.



(RLNE3876491)