Amenities
3848 Mulkey Circle - 3848 Available 04/01/20 NOW PRE-LEASING SPACIOUS CONDO IN VIEWPOINTE WEST - Spacious Condo in Viewpointe West Condominium Association off Mulkey Road. Has 2 Large Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths a Spacious Great Room and Dining Area. Bright White Kitchen is equipped with Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Garbage Disposal. Laundry Room has Washer/ Dryer Unit (not repaired or replaced by owner) and Storage Cabinets. There is Central Heat & Air and an Enclosed Patio Area. Yard Maintenance, water, and trash are included.
No Smoking, Small Dogs (under 20lb) with Pet Fee, No Cats
Utilities: Georgia Power
Rent: $945.00
Security Deposit: $945.00
Application Fee: $70.00
For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com
Photos may be of a similar unit and not actual unit.
*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4293068)