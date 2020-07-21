All apartments in Cobb County
3848 Mulkey Circle
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

3848 Mulkey Circle

3848 Mulkey Cir SW · No Longer Available
Location

3848 Mulkey Cir SW, Cobb County, GA 30106

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3848 Mulkey Circle - 3848 Available 04/01/20 NOW PRE-LEASING SPACIOUS CONDO IN VIEWPOINTE WEST - Spacious Condo in Viewpointe West Condominium Association off Mulkey Road. Has 2 Large Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths a Spacious Great Room and Dining Area. Bright White Kitchen is equipped with Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Garbage Disposal. Laundry Room has Washer/ Dryer Unit (not repaired or replaced by owner) and Storage Cabinets. There is Central Heat & Air and an Enclosed Patio Area. Yard Maintenance, water, and trash are included.

No Smoking, Small Dogs (under 20lb) with Pet Fee, No Cats

Utilities: Georgia Power

Rent: $945.00

Security Deposit: $945.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

Photos may be of a similar unit and not actual unit.

*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4293068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 Mulkey Circle have any available units?
3848 Mulkey Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3848 Mulkey Circle have?
Some of 3848 Mulkey Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 Mulkey Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3848 Mulkey Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 Mulkey Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3848 Mulkey Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3848 Mulkey Circle offer parking?
No, 3848 Mulkey Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3848 Mulkey Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3848 Mulkey Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 Mulkey Circle have a pool?
No, 3848 Mulkey Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3848 Mulkey Circle have accessible units?
No, 3848 Mulkey Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 Mulkey Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3848 Mulkey Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3848 Mulkey Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3848 Mulkey Circle has units with air conditioning.
