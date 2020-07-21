Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

3848 Mulkey Circle - 3848 Available 04/01/20 NOW PRE-LEASING SPACIOUS CONDO IN VIEWPOINTE WEST - Spacious Condo in Viewpointe West Condominium Association off Mulkey Road. Has 2 Large Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths a Spacious Great Room and Dining Area. Bright White Kitchen is equipped with Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Garbage Disposal. Laundry Room has Washer/ Dryer Unit (not repaired or replaced by owner) and Storage Cabinets. There is Central Heat & Air and an Enclosed Patio Area. Yard Maintenance, water, and trash are included.



No Smoking, Small Dogs (under 20lb) with Pet Fee, No Cats



Utilities: Georgia Power



Rent: $945.00



Security Deposit: $945.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745

or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com



