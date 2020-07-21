372 Big John Trail, Cobb County, GA 30067 Powers Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated home in this popular East Cobb area. Great Schools -Powers Ferry Elementary & Wheeler High School! Beautiful Hardwood Floors! Newer Kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. No Pets & Non-Smokers Only!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 372 Big John Trail SE have any available units?
372 Big John Trail SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 372 Big John Trail SE have?
Some of 372 Big John Trail SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Big John Trail SE currently offering any rent specials?
372 Big John Trail SE is not currently offering any rent specials.