All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 346 Collegiate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
346 Collegiate Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM

346 Collegiate Drive

346 Collegiate Dr NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

346 Collegiate Dr NW, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Executive Home within Reach! Gorgeous 5 bed, 4 bath home in sought after school district! Grand entryway greets you from the moment you walk in! Exquisite moldings & detailed finishes, hardwood floors, open layout. Dream kitchen has all the bells & whistles. Multiple family spaces. Oversized master retreat w/ private fireplace on main, luxurious master bath. Gigantic 2ndary bedrooms. Entertainer's delight in finished basement w/ theatre and recreational room. Fenced backyard paradise! It's All here! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Collegiate Drive have any available units?
346 Collegiate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 346 Collegiate Drive have?
Some of 346 Collegiate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Collegiate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
346 Collegiate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Collegiate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 346 Collegiate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 346 Collegiate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 346 Collegiate Drive offers parking.
Does 346 Collegiate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Collegiate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Collegiate Drive have a pool?
No, 346 Collegiate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 346 Collegiate Drive have accessible units?
No, 346 Collegiate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Collegiate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 Collegiate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Collegiate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Collegiate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30060
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College