346 Collegiate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace media room

Executive Home within Reach! Gorgeous 5 bed, 4 bath home in sought after school district! Grand entryway greets you from the moment you walk in! Exquisite moldings & detailed finishes, hardwood floors, open layout. Dream kitchen has all the bells & whistles. Multiple family spaces. Oversized master retreat w/ private fireplace on main, luxurious master bath. Gigantic 2ndary bedrooms. Entertainer's delight in finished basement w/ theatre and recreational room. Fenced backyard paradise! It's All here! Welcome Home!