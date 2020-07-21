345 NW Bloombridge Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

The Best, Largest, and Cleanest Rental Home In East Cobb for under $2300! Beautiful 5 Bdrm 3.5 Bath home with bright open floor plan, large deck w screened gazebo overlooks private rear yard. Finished Bsmt w full bath. Nehd swim/tennis facilities included. 2 story foyer, fireside Grt Rm, formal LRm and Din Rm w new hardwood floors, 5th Bdrm in Bsmt, private master suite w trey ceiling and large spa bath, fresh paint inside and out, newer carpet and pad throughout, SS gas range, premium stainless appliances French door refrigerator, microwave, Samsung dishwasher. Washer and dryer included. The nicest and cleanest rental in the area! Convenient to shopping, dining, I-75 and I-575, Town Center Mall, and Kennesaw State University. *Gross income of at least 3 x rent and good credit required, as are photo ID's (copy of drivers license for all adults 18 and over) and copies of most recent 2 pay stubs. We accept house-trained pets, but no aggressive dog breeds. There is a $250 non refundable pet fee for each pet.**No Smoking Including Vaping, In Home**