Cobb County, GA
345 NW Bloombridge Way
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

345 NW Bloombridge Way

345 Bloombridge Way NW · No Longer Available
Location

345 Bloombridge Way NW, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
The Best, Largest, and Cleanest Rental Home In East Cobb for under $2300! Beautiful 5 Bdrm 3.5 Bath home with bright open floor plan, large deck w screened gazebo overlooks private rear yard. Finished Bsmt w full bath. Nehd swim/tennis facilities included. 2 story foyer, fireside Grt Rm, formal LRm and Din Rm w new hardwood floors, 5th Bdrm in Bsmt, private master suite w trey ceiling and large spa bath, fresh paint inside and out, newer carpet and pad throughout, SS gas range, premium stainless appliances French door refrigerator, microwave, Samsung dishwasher. Washer and dryer included. The nicest and cleanest rental in the area! Convenient to shopping, dining, I-75 and I-575, Town Center Mall, and Kennesaw State University. *Gross income of at least 3 x rent and good credit required, as are photo ID's (copy of drivers license for all adults 18 and over) and copies of most recent 2 pay stubs. We accept house-trained pets, but no aggressive dog breeds. There is a $250 non refundable pet fee for each pet.**No Smoking Including Vaping, In Home**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 NW Bloombridge Way have any available units?
345 NW Bloombridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 345 NW Bloombridge Way have?
Some of 345 NW Bloombridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 NW Bloombridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
345 NW Bloombridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 NW Bloombridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 NW Bloombridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 345 NW Bloombridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 345 NW Bloombridge Way offers parking.
Does 345 NW Bloombridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 NW Bloombridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 NW Bloombridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 345 NW Bloombridge Way has a pool.
Does 345 NW Bloombridge Way have accessible units?
No, 345 NW Bloombridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 345 NW Bloombridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 NW Bloombridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 345 NW Bloombridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 NW Bloombridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
