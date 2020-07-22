3442 Fox Hollow Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Traditional 5 bedroom Brick House in Walton High School District. House in is a cul-de-sac with a large front yard and backyard. Home features bay window living room, family room with a fireplace, white eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar. Hardwood floors across all the bedrooms. Brand new HVAC system, water heater & fresh paint. House is minutes away from Fuller's Park, East Cobb Avenue, shopping, restaurants, East Side, Dodgen, and Walton High School.