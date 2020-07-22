All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
3442 Fox Hollow Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

3442 Fox Hollow Drive

3442 Fox Hollow Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
3442 Fox Hollow Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
garage
Beautiful Traditional 5 bedroom Brick House in Walton High School District. House in is a cul-de-sac with a large front yard and backyard. Home features bay window living room, family room with a fireplace, white eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar. Hardwood floors across all the bedrooms. Brand new HVAC system, water heater & fresh paint. House is minutes away from Fuller's Park, East Cobb Avenue, shopping, restaurants, East Side, Dodgen, and Walton High School.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 3442 Fox Hollow Drive have any available units?
3442 Fox Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3442 Fox Hollow Drive have?
Some of 3442 Fox Hollow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3442 Fox Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3442 Fox Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 Fox Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3442 Fox Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3442 Fox Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3442 Fox Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 3442 Fox Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3442 Fox Hollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 Fox Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 3442 Fox Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3442 Fox Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3442 Fox Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 Fox Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3442 Fox Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3442 Fox Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3442 Fox Hollow Drive has units with air conditioning.
