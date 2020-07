Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Large home on a level private lot in a stable community. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the upper level and another bedroom, bonus room and full bath on the lower/basement level. Garage is very large with lots of storage space. Available July 31,2019 for a min. of one year lease. Credit score must be over 620, NO section 8, tenant must provide a copy of the last 2 paycheck stubs along with application. Application fee $35 per person. Prefer more than one year lease.