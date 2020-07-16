All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3380 Pawnee Trail SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3380 Pawnee Trail SW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3380 Pawnee Trail SW

3380 Pawnee Trail · (770) 622-5657 ext. 1101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3380 Pawnee Trail, Cobb County, GA 30060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3380 Pawnee Trail SW · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, Brick Ranch in Marietta! - This 3BR/2BA ranch home features an open floor plan. Family room has built-in bookcases and a bay window! Kitchen has plenty of storage with newly painted cabinets, an island, gas range and eat-in counter. Laundry area off the back door. Nice, level, fenced-in back yard perfect for kids or a small pet. Shed next to house is not available for tenant use but there is another one behind the fence in the backyard that can be used. Call today to see this lovely home - 770-622-5657!

(RLNE4966487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3380 Pawnee Trail SW have any available units?
3380 Pawnee Trail SW has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3380 Pawnee Trail SW have?
Some of 3380 Pawnee Trail SW's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3380 Pawnee Trail SW currently offering any rent specials?
3380 Pawnee Trail SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3380 Pawnee Trail SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3380 Pawnee Trail SW is pet friendly.
Does 3380 Pawnee Trail SW offer parking?
No, 3380 Pawnee Trail SW does not offer parking.
Does 3380 Pawnee Trail SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3380 Pawnee Trail SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3380 Pawnee Trail SW have a pool?
No, 3380 Pawnee Trail SW does not have a pool.
Does 3380 Pawnee Trail SW have accessible units?
No, 3380 Pawnee Trail SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3380 Pawnee Trail SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3380 Pawnee Trail SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3380 Pawnee Trail SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3380 Pawnee Trail SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3380 Pawnee Trail SW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW
Marietta, GA 30064
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity