3380 Pawnee Trail SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, Brick Ranch in Marietta! - This 3BR/2BA ranch home features an open floor plan. Family room has built-in bookcases and a bay window! Kitchen has plenty of storage with newly painted cabinets, an island, gas range and eat-in counter. Laundry area off the back door. Nice, level, fenced-in back yard perfect for kids or a small pet. Shed next to house is not available for tenant use but there is another one behind the fence in the backyard that can be used. Call today to see this lovely home - 770-622-5657!



(RLNE4966487)