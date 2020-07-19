All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
3349 Owens Brook Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3349 Owens Brook Way

3349 Owens Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3349 Owens Landing Drive, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,384 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

(RLNE4589580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3349 Owens Brook Way have any available units?
3349 Owens Brook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3349 Owens Brook Way have?
Some of 3349 Owens Brook Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3349 Owens Brook Way currently offering any rent specials?
3349 Owens Brook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3349 Owens Brook Way pet-friendly?
No, 3349 Owens Brook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3349 Owens Brook Way offer parking?
Yes, 3349 Owens Brook Way offers parking.
Does 3349 Owens Brook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3349 Owens Brook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3349 Owens Brook Way have a pool?
No, 3349 Owens Brook Way does not have a pool.
Does 3349 Owens Brook Way have accessible units?
No, 3349 Owens Brook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3349 Owens Brook Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3349 Owens Brook Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3349 Owens Brook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3349 Owens Brook Way does not have units with air conditioning.
