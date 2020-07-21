All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

3260 Fern Valley Drive SW

3260 Fern Valley Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3260 Fern Valley Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Spacious 4 Bedroom/2 Bath with Office or Den in Marietta - Large 4 bedroom/2 Bathroom Split Foyer Home with an additional room that would make a great office or Den. 3 levels- 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are on the upper level, 1 bedroom, office/den and bathroom on lower level. Large fenced in backyard. Very bright and well maintained home. Faux wood floors throughout. 2 car garage (manual operation). This home is just waiting for amazing tenants!

Schools: Hollydale, Smitha, Osborne High School

Prefers No Pets

Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Managements Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)
Must have a minimum credit score of 625 collection accounts may disqualify
Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent
Move In Fee $150

(RLNE5166714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
