3260 Fern Valley Drive SW

Spacious 4 Bedroom/2 Bath with Office or Den in Marietta - Large 4 bedroom/2 Bathroom Split Foyer Home with an additional room that would make a great office or Den. 3 levels- 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are on the upper level, 1 bedroom, office/den and bathroom on lower level. Large fenced in backyard. Very bright and well maintained home. Faux wood floors throughout. 2 car garage (manual operation). This home is just waiting for amazing tenants!



Schools: Hollydale, Smitha, Osborne High School



Prefers No Pets



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)

Must have a minimum credit score of 625 collection accounts may disqualify

Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

Move In Fee $150



No Pets Allowed



