Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:33 AM

3182 Holly Mill Run

3182 Holly Mill Run · (678) 424-0022
Location

3182 Holly Mill Run, Cobb County, GA 30062

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2779 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this beautifully updated 4 BR/3 BA on a large, private lot in East Cobb! Main level features gleaming hardwoods, 2 story great room with a stacked stone fireplace, plantation shutters, separate large formal dining room, and an awesome dream kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless appliances, subway tile backsplash and breakfast area! Upstairs features 3 spacious Bedrooms including master suite with 2 closets, updated master bath with whirlpool tub, and two additional bedrooms and bath! Lower level features bedroom, bath, den, laundry room and a separate office space that leads outside to a private patio area! Ideal for a teen or in-law suite. Oversized 2-car garage has plenty of additional storage space and workshop area! Relax in the evenings on your private back deck off of the dining room or patio area off the lower level! Convenient to shopping, great schools, restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3182 Holly Mill Run have any available units?
3182 Holly Mill Run has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3182 Holly Mill Run have?
Some of 3182 Holly Mill Run's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3182 Holly Mill Run currently offering any rent specials?
3182 Holly Mill Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3182 Holly Mill Run pet-friendly?
No, 3182 Holly Mill Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3182 Holly Mill Run offer parking?
Yes, 3182 Holly Mill Run offers parking.
Does 3182 Holly Mill Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3182 Holly Mill Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3182 Holly Mill Run have a pool?
Yes, 3182 Holly Mill Run has a pool.
Does 3182 Holly Mill Run have accessible units?
No, 3182 Holly Mill Run does not have accessible units.
Does 3182 Holly Mill Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3182 Holly Mill Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 3182 Holly Mill Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 3182 Holly Mill Run does not have units with air conditioning.
