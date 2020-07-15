3182 Holly Mill Run

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome home to this beautifully updated 4 BR/3 BA on a large, private lot in East Cobb! Main level features gleaming hardwoods, 2 story great room with a stacked stone fireplace, plantation shutters, separate large formal dining room, and an awesome dream kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless appliances, subway tile backsplash and breakfast area! Upstairs features 3 spacious Bedrooms including master suite with 2 closets, updated master bath with whirlpool tub, and two additional bedrooms and bath! Lower level features bedroom, bath, den, laundry room and a separate office space that leads outside to a private patio area! Ideal for a teen or in-law suite. Oversized 2-car garage has plenty of additional storage space and workshop area! Relax in the evenings on your private back deck off of the dining room or patio area off the lower level! Convenient to shopping, great schools, restaurants and more!