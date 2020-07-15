All apartments in Cobb County
3173 Ridgecrest Drive

3173 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3173 Ridgecrest Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,080 sf home is located in Powder Springs, GA. This home features vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

