3142 Denton Place NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

If you need space, this is it! Swim/tennis neighborhood minutes from Historic Roswell & Chattahoochee National Park/River. 6 bed, 4 1/2 bath home, with in-law suite on terrace level. 12+ seating in formal dining room, separate living room & large kitchen with amazing counter-space & ample cabinets, double ovens, with open floorplan to family room. 3 car garage, fully finished basement, with kitchen, media/exercise room, bedroom, 2 dens & storage. Enjoy large, private deck, doors opening from den or master bedroom. Lawn service & swim/tennis included.