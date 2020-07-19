All apartments in Cobb County
3142 Denton Place NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3142 Denton Place NE

3142 Denton Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

3142 Denton Pl NE, Cobb County, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
If you need space, this is it! Swim/tennis neighborhood minutes from Historic Roswell & Chattahoochee National Park/River. 6 bed, 4 1/2 bath home, with in-law suite on terrace level. 12+ seating in formal dining room, separate living room & large kitchen with amazing counter-space & ample cabinets, double ovens, with open floorplan to family room. 3 car garage, fully finished basement, with kitchen, media/exercise room, bedroom, 2 dens & storage. Enjoy large, private deck, doors opening from den or master bedroom. Lawn service & swim/tennis included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 Denton Place NE have any available units?
3142 Denton Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3142 Denton Place NE have?
Some of 3142 Denton Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 Denton Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
3142 Denton Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 Denton Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 3142 Denton Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3142 Denton Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 3142 Denton Place NE offers parking.
Does 3142 Denton Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 Denton Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 Denton Place NE have a pool?
Yes, 3142 Denton Place NE has a pool.
Does 3142 Denton Place NE have accessible units?
No, 3142 Denton Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 Denton Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3142 Denton Place NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3142 Denton Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3142 Denton Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
