Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

3075 Barrett Court # B3075

3075 Barrett Court · No Longer Available
Location

3075 Barrett Court, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Jenning Estates/ McEachern High School District - This home is vacant and on coded lock box. To view please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com.

Great split level home with relaxing front porch. Fresh interior paint through out. Beautiful new LVP flooring.

Large family room with stack stone fireplace and built in bookcases. Huge eat in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets. Tons of counter top space. A french door that leads to a private back deck that is great for grilling.

Large master bedroom with good closet space. Master bath has nice cabinet space. Roomy secondary bedrooms with good closet space.

The lower level has a finished bonus room that can be used as an office or 4th bedroom.

There is a very large laundry room on the lower level.

The one car garage is great for those rainy and cold nights.

Wonderful large level fenced yard.

Great location, just minutes off the East/West connector.

Schools: Elementary: Varner
Middle: Tapp
High: McEachern

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

No Section 8, No smoking, Pets on case basis with deposit

(RLNE2031887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 have any available units?
3075 Barrett Court # B3075 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 have?
Some of 3075 Barrett Court # B3075's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 currently offering any rent specials?
3075 Barrett Court # B3075 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 is pet friendly.
Does 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 offer parking?
Yes, 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 offers parking.
Does 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 have a pool?
No, 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 does not have a pool.
Does 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 have accessible units?
No, 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3075 Barrett Court # B3075 does not have units with air conditioning.
