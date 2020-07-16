3075 Barrett Court # B3075

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Jenning Estates/ McEachern High School District - This home is vacant and on coded lock box. To view please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com.



Great split level home with relaxing front porch. Fresh interior paint through out. Beautiful new LVP flooring.



Large family room with stack stone fireplace and built in bookcases. Huge eat in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets. Tons of counter top space. A french door that leads to a private back deck that is great for grilling.



Large master bedroom with good closet space. Master bath has nice cabinet space. Roomy secondary bedrooms with good closet space.



The lower level has a finished bonus room that can be used as an office or 4th bedroom.



There is a very large laundry room on the lower level.



The one car garage is great for those rainy and cold nights.



Wonderful large level fenced yard.



Great location, just minutes off the East/West connector.



Schools: Elementary: Varner

Middle: Tapp

High: McEachern



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



No Section 8, No smoking, Pets on case basis with deposit



(RLNE2031887)