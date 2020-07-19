Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3027 Bristlewood Lane NW
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM
1 of 48
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3027 Bristlewood Lane NW
3027 Bristlewood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3027 Bristlewood Lane, Cobb County, GA 30064
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Home in terrific school district! This home has the perfect mother-in-law apartment in the basement. Great quiet and private neighborhood. A must see....please call
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW have any available units?
3027 Bristlewood Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW have?
Some of 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Bristlewood Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW offers parking.
Does 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW have a pool?
No, 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3027 Bristlewood Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
