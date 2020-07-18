2691 Bonaire Terrace

Amenities

Luxury house in highly sought after Northampton - Here is your chance to live in highly sought after luxury community of Northampton. Almost 3000 sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms and partially finished walkout basement. Enjoy the low maintenance of an immaculately kept up lawn with lawn care included in the rent. Tons of room for storage through out the house! Open bright and airy floor plan perfect for entertaining. Lots of natural light through out the house! Huge master bathroom with extra large soaking tub and separate shower. Text property manager, Siemone for showings 630-809-5442.



