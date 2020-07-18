All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2691 Bonaire Terrace

2691 Bonaire Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2691 Bonaire Terrace, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Luxury house in highly sought after Northampton - Here is your chance to live in highly sought after luxury community of Northampton. Almost 3000 sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms and partially finished walkout basement. Enjoy the low maintenance of an immaculately kept up lawn with lawn care included in the rent. Tons of room for storage through out the house! Open bright and airy floor plan perfect for entertaining. Lots of natural light through out the house! Huge master bathroom with extra large soaking tub and separate shower. Text property manager, Siemone for showings 630-809-5442.

(RLNE5909717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2691 Bonaire Terrace have any available units?
2691 Bonaire Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2691 Bonaire Terrace have?
Some of 2691 Bonaire Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2691 Bonaire Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2691 Bonaire Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2691 Bonaire Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2691 Bonaire Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2691 Bonaire Terrace offer parking?
No, 2691 Bonaire Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2691 Bonaire Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2691 Bonaire Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2691 Bonaire Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2691 Bonaire Terrace has a pool.
Does 2691 Bonaire Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2691 Bonaire Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2691 Bonaire Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2691 Bonaire Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2691 Bonaire Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2691 Bonaire Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
