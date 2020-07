Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming ranch on nice lot with private back. Move-in ready! Bamboo floors throughout main living areas. New energy efficient windows. Wooden blinds, neutral paint and undercounter lighting. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Spacious deck for entertaining. Close to shopping and dining. Easy commute to all major highways; Hwy 41, I-75, & I-575. It's a beauty and will not last!