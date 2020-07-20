Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2328 Goodwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2328 Goodwood Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2328 Goodwood Dr
2328 Goodwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2328 Goodwood Drive, Cobb County, GA 30064
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NO PETS per owner Professionally Managed Fresh renovation Including NEW carpet, vinyl, paint Must see to appreciate
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2328 Goodwood Dr have any available units?
2328 Goodwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2328 Goodwood Dr have?
Some of 2328 Goodwood Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2328 Goodwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Goodwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Goodwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Goodwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 2328 Goodwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Goodwood Dr offers parking.
Does 2328 Goodwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Goodwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Goodwood Dr have a pool?
No, 2328 Goodwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Goodwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2328 Goodwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Goodwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Goodwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 Goodwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2328 Goodwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
