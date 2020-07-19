All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2313 English Ivy Court SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2313 English Ivy Court SE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:07 AM

2313 English Ivy Court SE

2313 English Ivy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2313 English Ivy Court, Cobb County, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Live the life in the heart of Vinings! Gated Swim Community - 4 bd/3.5 bth End-unit Townhome with spacious interior, huge Owner Suite with soaking tub+shower & dbl Vanities, beautiful hardwoods on main floor, gorgeous kitchen with double-oven opening up to breakfast room + large dining room. 2 Peaceful +private outdoor balconies, one directly off the Kitchen. 2 Car attached garage. Amenities:private gates access, swimming pool, club house & visitor parking. Ideal location, minutes to Vinings Village, Braves stadium, Downtown Atlanta, Buckhead & Hartsfield International.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 English Ivy Court SE have any available units?
2313 English Ivy Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2313 English Ivy Court SE have?
Some of 2313 English Ivy Court SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 English Ivy Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
2313 English Ivy Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 English Ivy Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 2313 English Ivy Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2313 English Ivy Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 2313 English Ivy Court SE offers parking.
Does 2313 English Ivy Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 English Ivy Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 English Ivy Court SE have a pool?
Yes, 2313 English Ivy Court SE has a pool.
Does 2313 English Ivy Court SE have accessible units?
No, 2313 English Ivy Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 English Ivy Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 English Ivy Court SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 English Ivy Court SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 English Ivy Court SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College