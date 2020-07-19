2313 English Ivy Court SE

Amenities

Live the life in the heart of Vinings! Gated Swim Community - 4 bd/3.5 bth End-unit Townhome with spacious interior, huge Owner Suite with soaking tub+shower & dbl Vanities, beautiful hardwoods on main floor, gorgeous kitchen with double-oven opening up to breakfast room + large dining room. 2 Peaceful +private outdoor balconies, one directly off the Kitchen. 2 Car attached garage. Amenities:private gates access, swimming pool, club house & visitor parking. Ideal location, minutes to Vinings Village, Braves stadium, Downtown Atlanta, Buckhead & Hartsfield International.