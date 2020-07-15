2256 Burnt Hickory Rd NW

2256 Burnt Hickory Road Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30064
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available 06/01/20 No Banks needed for this awesome Lease/Purchase. - Property Id: 258116
Home ownership is within your grasp with our Lease/Purchase service. We specialize in helping people who are credit challenged buy a house while getting their credit repaired. Relax while your kids and pets play safely in the large fenced in backyard. This home is mostly renovated and leaves room for your own personal touch. There's plenty of room for all of your kitchen needs with lots of cabinet space. The luxurious master bedroom/bath suite is spacious with plenty of natural light. Two people can easily get ready in the morning using the granite double sink vanity. The laundry room is neatly tucked away in the master bath. Three more bedrooms offer private areas for the little ones in your growing family. This home offers lots of veratility when it comes to having your private office or craft space. Store your belongings or use the "room on stilts" for a workshop. New energy efficient double pane windows and new dent resistant fiberglass doors are all new. Catch your dream home now Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258116 Property Id 258116
(RLNE5691393)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
