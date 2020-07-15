All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
2220 Rosemoore Walk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2220 Rosemoore Walk

2220 Rosemoore Walk Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Rosemoore Walk Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 845-1200. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6100155 to view more pictures of this property. Affordable luxury in the heart of East Cobb! Upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, stained cabinetry, and hardwood floors. Gorgeous family room with wall to wall carpeting and fireplace. Master suite on main and spacious secondary bedrooms on second level. Designer interiors with trey ceilings and crown molding. Master bath features double vanity, separate garden tub and shower. Oversized deck overlooks fenced-in backyard. Professionally managed. Owner is having entire interior painted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Rosemoore Walk have any available units?
2220 Rosemoore Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2220 Rosemoore Walk have?
Some of 2220 Rosemoore Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Rosemoore Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Rosemoore Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Rosemoore Walk pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Rosemoore Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2220 Rosemoore Walk offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Rosemoore Walk offers parking.
Does 2220 Rosemoore Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Rosemoore Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Rosemoore Walk have a pool?
No, 2220 Rosemoore Walk does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Rosemoore Walk have accessible units?
No, 2220 Rosemoore Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Rosemoore Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Rosemoore Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Rosemoore Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Rosemoore Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
