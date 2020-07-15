2220 Rosemoore Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 845-1200. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6100155 to view more pictures of this property. Affordable luxury in the heart of East Cobb! Upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, stained cabinetry, and hardwood floors. Gorgeous family room with wall to wall carpeting and fireplace. Master suite on main and spacious secondary bedrooms on second level. Designer interiors with trey ceilings and crown molding. Master bath features double vanity, separate garden tub and shower. Oversized deck overlooks fenced-in backyard. Professionally managed. Owner is having entire interior painted!