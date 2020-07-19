2214 Rockwood Drive SE

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Beautiful brick ranch in the heart of East Cobb. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. 2nd full bath located in unfinished basement. New paint throughout main level. Large bright sun room off back of house. New windows throughout. Double carport and 1 car drive under garage. Fenced in backyard. Call today to schedule a showing.