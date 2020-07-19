2214 Rockwood Drive SE

2214 Rockwood Dr, Cobb County, GA 30067 Powers Park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful brick ranch in the heart of East Cobb. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. 2nd full bath located in unfinished basement. New paint throughout main level. Large bright sun room off back of house. New windows throughout. Double carport and 1 car drive under garage. Fenced in backyard. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
