Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a beautifully finished Basement Suite in a very well maintained neighborhood. Everything is brand new. New Kitchen that features all new appliances and a large island to supple plenty of counter space. The kitchen opens up to a perfect size living room that you would enjoy resting in after a long day. Great size bedrooms that have spacious closest for all of your styles. Perfect for roommates. NO PETS ALLOWED. Will begin to be open for showings Feb. 13, 2019.