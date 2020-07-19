Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2092 Lenoa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2092 Lenoa Lane
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:16 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2092 Lenoa Lane
2092 Lenoa Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2092 Lenoa Lane, Cobb County, GA 30106
Amenities
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Relisted under 6126173
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2092 Lenoa Lane have any available units?
2092 Lenoa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2092 Lenoa Lane have?
Some of 2092 Lenoa Lane's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2092 Lenoa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2092 Lenoa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2092 Lenoa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2092 Lenoa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 2092 Lenoa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2092 Lenoa Lane offers parking.
Does 2092 Lenoa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2092 Lenoa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2092 Lenoa Lane have a pool?
No, 2092 Lenoa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2092 Lenoa Lane have accessible units?
No, 2092 Lenoa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2092 Lenoa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2092 Lenoa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2092 Lenoa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2092 Lenoa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW
Austell, GA 30106
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Similar Pages
Cobb County Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Milton, GA
Vinings, GA
Acworth, GA
Mableton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GA
Austell, GA
Hiram, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Druid Hills, GA
East Point, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Dallas, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Chamblee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College