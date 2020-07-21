Our property is located only 2 mls. from 120 loop and I-75...Home is tucked away in a quiet / private heavily wooded area. Entire home is remodeled with NEW flooring and appliances....Available August 07 for employed tenant..400 deposit required and first / last mths. rent due upon signing 6 mth. lease agreement...Mark 770-856-7148 Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137921p Property Id 137921
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5073290)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1501 Barnes Mill 100 have any available units?
1501 Barnes Mill 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1501 Barnes Mill 100 have?
Some of 1501 Barnes Mill 100's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Barnes Mill 100 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Barnes Mill 100 is not currently offering any rent specials.