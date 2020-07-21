1501 Barnes Mill 100

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

3 Bedrm/1.5 Bath Townhome in E.Cobb Marietta - Property Id: 137921



Our property is located only 2 mls. from 120 loop and I-75...Home is tucked away in a quiet / private heavily wooded area. Entire home is remodeled with NEW flooring and appliances....Available August 07 for employed tenant..400 deposit required and first / last mths. rent due upon signing 6 mth. lease agreement...Mark 770-856-7148

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5073290)