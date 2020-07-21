All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1501 Barnes Mill 100.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1501 Barnes Mill 100
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

1501 Barnes Mill 100

1501 Barnes Mill Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1501 Barnes Mill Rd, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedrm/1.5 Bath Townhome in E.Cobb Marietta - Property Id: 137921

Our property is located only 2 mls. from 120 loop and I-75...Home is tucked away in a quiet / private heavily wooded area. Entire home is remodeled with NEW flooring and appliances....Available August 07 for employed tenant..400 deposit required and first / last mths. rent due upon signing 6 mth. lease agreement...Mark 770-856-7148
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137921p
Property Id 137921

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5073290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Barnes Mill 100 have any available units?
1501 Barnes Mill 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1501 Barnes Mill 100 have?
Some of 1501 Barnes Mill 100's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Barnes Mill 100 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Barnes Mill 100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Barnes Mill 100 pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Barnes Mill 100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1501 Barnes Mill 100 offer parking?
No, 1501 Barnes Mill 100 does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Barnes Mill 100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Barnes Mill 100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Barnes Mill 100 have a pool?
No, 1501 Barnes Mill 100 does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Barnes Mill 100 have accessible units?
No, 1501 Barnes Mill 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Barnes Mill 100 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Barnes Mill 100 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Barnes Mill 100 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Barnes Mill 100 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College