Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table garage

East Cobb executive style home featuring grand two story foyer with an open floor plan that is move in ready. Kitchen overlooks great room with fireplace and soaring ceiling. Enjoy all the seasons in the light filled sunroom. Huge master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and room for a sitting area. Large unfinished basement provides options for ping pong, pool table and other hobbies. Owner will provide a refrigerator. Easy access to I-75, shopping, restaurants and all the amenities East Cobb has to offer!