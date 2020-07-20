All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
1301 Shiloh Road NW
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:26 PM

1301 Shiloh Road NW

1301 Shiloh Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Shiloh Road Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
conference room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Ready For Occupancy! Beautifully updated office only 2 minutes from I-75! Close to Cobb County Airport/McCollum Field, Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall, & much more! Travel efficiently to downtown Atlanta via the new Peach Pass toll road. This gorgeous Single Level Office features 3 private offices, a spacious conference room/additional office, reception area, butler's pantry, separate kitchen, and a large half bathroom. Great space for an attorney, CPA, chiropractor, etc. Check out the included floor plan in the photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Shiloh Road NW have any available units?
1301 Shiloh Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1301 Shiloh Road NW have?
Some of 1301 Shiloh Road NW's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Shiloh Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Shiloh Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Shiloh Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Shiloh Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1301 Shiloh Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Shiloh Road NW offers parking.
Does 1301 Shiloh Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Shiloh Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Shiloh Road NW have a pool?
No, 1301 Shiloh Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Shiloh Road NW have accessible units?
No, 1301 Shiloh Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Shiloh Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Shiloh Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Shiloh Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Shiloh Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.
