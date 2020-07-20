1301 Shiloh Road NW

Amenities

Ready For Occupancy! Beautifully updated office only 2 minutes from I-75! Close to Cobb County Airport/McCollum Field, Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall, & much more! Travel efficiently to downtown Atlanta via the new Peach Pass toll road. This gorgeous Single Level Office features 3 private offices, a spacious conference room/additional office, reception area, butler's pantry, separate kitchen, and a large half bathroom. Great space for an attorney, CPA, chiropractor, etc. Check out the included floor plan in the photos.