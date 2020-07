Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to your new home in Indian Hills! This gem won't last long! NEW Exterior/Interior paint, All three baths REMODELED! NEW HARDWOODS! Primary SUITE through french doors with FIREPLACE and amazing new bath w/garden tub and separate shower w/ waterfall shower head. PRIVATE FENCED backyard. Convenient to East Cobb Shopping & Restaurants. EAST SIDE ELEMENTARY, AWARD WINNING Dickerson Middle, NATIONALLY ACCLAIMED Walton High School!