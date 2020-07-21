All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H
1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H

1192 Ashborough Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

1192 Ashborough Dr SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great 2 Bedroom Townhome in Marietta - Great Townhome in a Great Area
Kitchen Appliances Included
Great Floor Plan
Partially Renovated
Back Porch
Two Designated Parking Areas

Swimming Community
Very Close to 75 Hwy
Very Close to Life University

Nearby Schools:
Powers Ferry Elementary School
East Cobb Middle School
Wheeler High School

For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

Call us to schedule a viewing or email: manageatl@gmail.com
770-557-1744
visit our website to apply www.gaatl.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5403184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H have any available units?
1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H have?
Some of 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H pet-friendly?
No, 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H offer parking?
Yes, 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H offers parking.
Does 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H have a pool?
Yes, 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H has a pool.
Does 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H have accessible units?
No, 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H has units with dishwashers.
Does 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H have units with air conditioning?
No, 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H does not have units with air conditioning.
