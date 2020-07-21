Great 2 Bedroom Townhome in Marietta - Great Townhome in a Great Area Kitchen Appliances Included Great Floor Plan Partially Renovated Back Porch Two Designated Parking Areas
Swimming Community Very Close to 75 Hwy Very Close to Life University
Nearby Schools: Powers Ferry Elementary School East Cobb Middle School Wheeler High School
For more information: 770-557-1744 For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: - Credit Score - 600 or above - Clear Background Check - Complete rental history - 3 times the rental amount in income
Call us to schedule a viewing or email: manageatl@gmail.com 770-557-1744 visit our website to apply www.gaatl.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5403184)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H have any available units?
1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H have?
Some of 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
1192 Ashborough Drive Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.