6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Comfortable 3BR 1BA Riverdale brick ranch is move-in ready and gets lots of natural light throughout. Home features a cute front porch entry and gleaming hardwood floors. Enjoy close proximity to highways. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



High School: Charles R. Drew High School

Middle School: Riverdale Middle School

Elementary School: Riverdale Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.