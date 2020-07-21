6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway

Amenities
***Available Now*** Comfortable 3BR 1BA Riverdale brick ranch is move-in ready and gets lots of natural light throughout. Home features a cute front porch entry and gleaming hardwood floors. Enjoy close proximity to highways. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
High School: Charles R. Drew High School
Middle School: Riverdale Middle School
Elementary School: Riverdale Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.