Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:02 PM

6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway

6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway, Clayton County, GA 30274

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Comfortable 3BR 1BA Riverdale brick ranch is move-in ready and gets lots of natural light throughout. Home features a cute front porch entry and gleaming hardwood floors. Enjoy close proximity to highways. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

High School: Charles R. Drew High School
Middle School: Riverdale Middle School
Elementary School: Riverdale Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway have any available units?
6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway offer parking?
No, 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway have a pool?
No, 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 6654 Lamar Hutcheson Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
