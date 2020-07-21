All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 3125 Arlington Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
3125 Arlington Dr
Last updated September 21 2019 at 1:39 AM

3125 Arlington Dr

3125 Arlington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3125 Arlington Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely brick 3BR 2BA split-level home sits on a corner lot in an established neighborhood. Newly installed flooring and a fresh coat of paint invites you into this welcoming home. The home features a living room, dining area and and fully-equipped kitchen. Washer/dryer hook-ups are available.

Enjoy the great outdoors on the rear or side deck. Fenced-in back yard. The home features a one-car garage with a driveway.

Convenient to US 23 and I-675, you are just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment!

Pets conditional. Owner will consider up to two non-aggressive pets under 40 lbs.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 Arlington Dr have any available units?
3125 Arlington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 3125 Arlington Dr have?
Some of 3125 Arlington Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 Arlington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Arlington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Arlington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3125 Arlington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3125 Arlington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3125 Arlington Dr offers parking.
Does 3125 Arlington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 Arlington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Arlington Dr have a pool?
No, 3125 Arlington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Arlington Dr have accessible units?
No, 3125 Arlington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Arlington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 Arlington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3125 Arlington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3125 Arlington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College