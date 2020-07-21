3125 Arlington Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely brick 3BR 2BA split-level home sits on a corner lot in an established neighborhood. Newly installed flooring and a fresh coat of paint invites you into this welcoming home. The home features a living room, dining area and and fully-equipped kitchen. Washer/dryer hook-ups are available.



Enjoy the great outdoors on the rear or side deck. Fenced-in back yard. The home features a one-car garage with a driveway.



Convenient to US 23 and I-675, you are just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment!



Pets conditional. Owner will consider up to two non-aggressive pets under 40 lbs.



