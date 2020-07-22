293 Country Club Drive

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS TOWNHOME HIGH-END UPGRADES, AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - This newly refurbished gorgeous end unit property is undoubtedly the finest, within the Greens neighborhood.
WATER INCLUDED IN RENT!!!
*Upgraded lighting fixtures
*Brand new Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave (stainless steel package)
*New Kitchen cabinets, counter tops and sink.
*NEW carpet and vinyl flooring throughout
*Freshly painted walls
*Beautiful chandelier upstairs
*Storm glass doors
*Back sitting area
*Assigned parking spots
*2 inch faux wood blinds throughout
You will love the privacy of this end unit. Please contact Carmen at 404-334-7195 to schedule a private tour.
QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* Application fee is $50 per adult
(RLNE5703120)