293 Country Club Drive

293 Country Club Dr · No Longer Available
Location

293 Country Club Dr, Clayton County, GA 30238

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS TOWNHOME HIGH-END UPGRADES, AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - This newly refurbished gorgeous end unit property is undoubtedly the finest, within the Greens neighborhood.

WATER INCLUDED IN RENT!!!

*Upgraded lighting fixtures
*Brand new Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave (stainless steel package)
*New Kitchen cabinets, counter tops and sink.
*NEW carpet and vinyl flooring throughout
*Freshly painted walls
*Beautiful chandelier upstairs
*Storm glass doors
*Back sitting area
*Assigned parking spots
*2 inch faux wood blinds throughout

You will love the privacy of this end unit. Please contact Carmen at 404-334-7195 to schedule a private tour.

QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* Application fee is $50 per adult

(RLNE5703120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Country Club Drive have any available units?
293 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 293 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 293 Country Club Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
293 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 293 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 293 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 293 Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 293 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 293 Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 293 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 293 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 293 Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 293 Country Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 Country Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
