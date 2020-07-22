293 Country Club Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS TOWNHOME HIGH-END UPGRADES, AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - This newly refurbished gorgeous end unit property is undoubtedly the finest, within the Greens neighborhood.



WATER INCLUDED IN RENT!!!



*Upgraded lighting fixtures

*Brand new Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave (stainless steel package)

*New Kitchen cabinets, counter tops and sink.

*NEW carpet and vinyl flooring throughout

*Freshly painted walls

*Beautiful chandelier upstairs

*Storm glass doors

*Back sitting area

*Assigned parking spots

*2 inch faux wood blinds throughout



You will love the privacy of this end unit. Please contact Carmen at 404-334-7195 to schedule a private tour.



QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* Application fee is $50 per adult



(RLNE5703120)