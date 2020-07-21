1898 Cades Cove

Amenities
GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH! LEASE TO OWN! (video tour) - This charming home features a spacious living room with fireplace and ceiling fan light fixtures. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, black appliances, ample cabinet space and an eat-in area with beautiful wood flooring. This home also features an en suite bathroom in the master bedroom, 2 car garage and a privacy fence!
This is not a traditional lease. Please review qualifications below. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.
Lease to Own Program:
-600+ credit score
-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment
-No previous evictions or landlord debt
-3 year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price
-$50.00 Non-refundable application fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more
-No previous bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal background check
For more information contact Michelle (404) 902-5694
