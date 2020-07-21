1898 Cades Cove

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH! LEASE TO OWN! (video tour) - This charming home features a spacious living room with fireplace and ceiling fan light fixtures. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, black appliances, ample cabinet space and an eat-in area with beautiful wood flooring. This home also features an en suite bathroom in the master bedroom, 2 car garage and a privacy fence!



This is not a traditional lease. Please review qualifications below. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.



Schedule a self guided property tour at www.gotourhome.com



Lease to Own Program:

-600+ credit score

-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment

-No previous evictions or landlord debt

-3 year lease minimum

-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price

-$50.00 Non-refundable application fee per adult age 18+

-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit

-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more

-No previous bankruptcies within 7 years

-Criminal background check



For more information contact Michelle (404) 902-5694



(RLNE5084076)