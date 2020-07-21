All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

1898 Cades Cove

1898 Cades Cv · No Longer Available
Location

1898 Cades Cv, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH! LEASE TO OWN! (video tour) - This charming home features a spacious living room with fireplace and ceiling fan light fixtures. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, black appliances, ample cabinet space and an eat-in area with beautiful wood flooring. This home also features an en suite bathroom in the master bedroom, 2 car garage and a privacy fence!

This is not a traditional lease. Please review qualifications below. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.

Schedule a self guided property tour at www.gotourhome.com

Lease to Own Program:
-600+ credit score
-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment
-No previous evictions or landlord debt
-3 year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price
-$50.00 Non-refundable application fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more
-No previous bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal background check

For more information contact Michelle (404) 902-5694

(RLNE5084076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1898 Cades Cove have any available units?
1898 Cades Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 1898 Cades Cove have?
Some of 1898 Cades Cove's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1898 Cades Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1898 Cades Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1898 Cades Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1898 Cades Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1898 Cades Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1898 Cades Cove offers parking.
Does 1898 Cades Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1898 Cades Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1898 Cades Cove have a pool?
No, 1898 Cades Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1898 Cades Cove have accessible units?
No, 1898 Cades Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1898 Cades Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1898 Cades Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1898 Cades Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1898 Cades Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
