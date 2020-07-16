All apartments in Cherokee County
628 Oakside Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

628 Oakside Place

628 Oakside Pl · (770) 592-9699 ext. 104
Location

628 Oakside Pl, Cherokee County, GA 30102

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 628 Oakside Place · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1552 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
~ Beautiful Townhome 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath- Sought After Location~ - Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome. Don't miss out. Nice neutral colors thru-out. Big open floorplan and living room. Rear private patio, backs up to woods. Neighborhood offers nice swimming pool, playground and basketball area to shoot some hoops! Great location, just off Hwy 92 in Acworth. Elem. Oak Grove, Middle E.T. Booth and Etowah High. For viewing information call 770-592-9699 ext.1. To apply: www.austinpatrick.com. Application fee $75 per occupant over age 18. Directions: I75N to exit 273, Wade Green Road. Go right onto Wade Green, left on 92, right on Ridge Mill Court, right on Ridge Mill Drive, right onto Oakside Place.

(RLNE2625540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Oakside Place have any available units?
628 Oakside Place has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 628 Oakside Place have?
Some of 628 Oakside Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Oakside Place currently offering any rent specials?
628 Oakside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Oakside Place pet-friendly?
No, 628 Oakside Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 628 Oakside Place offer parking?
No, 628 Oakside Place does not offer parking.
Does 628 Oakside Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Oakside Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Oakside Place have a pool?
Yes, 628 Oakside Place has a pool.
Does 628 Oakside Place have accessible units?
No, 628 Oakside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Oakside Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Oakside Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Oakside Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Oakside Place does not have units with air conditioning.
