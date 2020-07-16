628 Oakside Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

~ Beautiful Townhome 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath- Sought After Location~ - Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome. Don't miss out. Nice neutral colors thru-out. Big open floorplan and living room. Rear private patio, backs up to woods. Neighborhood offers nice swimming pool, playground and basketball area to shoot some hoops! Great location, just off Hwy 92 in Acworth. Elem. Oak Grove, Middle E.T. Booth and Etowah High. For viewing information call 770-592-9699 ext.1. To apply: www.austinpatrick.com. Application fee $75 per occupant over age 18. Directions: I75N to exit 273, Wade Green Road. Go right onto Wade Green, left on 92, right on Ridge Mill Court, right on Ridge Mill Drive, right onto Oakside Place.



(RLNE2625540)