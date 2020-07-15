Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

427 Belmont Way Available 07/22/20 Woodstock Patio Home - Etowah High School District - Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA craftsman home! Fireside family room opens to updated chef's kitchen featuring granite countertops, pantry, breakfast area, and built-in desk. Half bath on main. Upstairs master suite features walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Generously sized secondary bedrooms. Patio overlooks private fenced backyard. Swim community. (more photos coming soon)



SCHOOLS: Boston Elementary, ET Booth Middle, Etowah High



PETS: Some, call for details



SQ/FT: 2,009



NEIGHBORHOOD: Belmont Trace



YEAR: Built in 2005



DIRECTIONS: From Towne Lake Parkway take Bells Ferry North to Right into Belmont. Right on Belmont Way.

*Each new lease has a one-time $125 move in fee

** Security Deposit is subject to increase from listed price depending on applicants background check.



///\\\ Not the one? - Search again https://www.wilcher1.com/search ///\\\



(RLNE5849319)