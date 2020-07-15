All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 427 Belmont Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
427 Belmont Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

427 Belmont Way

427 Belmont Way · (770) 587-9300 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

427 Belmont Way, Cherokee County, GA 30189

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 427 Belmont Way · Avail. Jul 22

$1,745

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2009 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
427 Belmont Way Available 07/22/20 Woodstock Patio Home - Etowah High School District - Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA craftsman home! Fireside family room opens to updated chef's kitchen featuring granite countertops, pantry, breakfast area, and built-in desk. Half bath on main. Upstairs master suite features walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Generously sized secondary bedrooms. Patio overlooks private fenced backyard. Swim community. (more photos coming soon)

SCHOOLS: Boston Elementary, ET Booth Middle, Etowah High

PETS: Some, call for details

SQ/FT: 2,009

NEIGHBORHOOD: Belmont Trace

YEAR: Built in 2005

DIRECTIONS: From Towne Lake Parkway take Bells Ferry North to Right into Belmont. Right on Belmont Way.
*Each new lease has a one-time $125 move in fee
** Security Deposit is subject to increase from listed price depending on applicants background check.

///\\\ Not the one? - Search again https://www.wilcher1.com/search ///\\\

(RLNE5849319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Belmont Way have any available units?
427 Belmont Way has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 427 Belmont Way have?
Some of 427 Belmont Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Belmont Way currently offering any rent specials?
427 Belmont Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Belmont Way pet-friendly?
No, 427 Belmont Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 427 Belmont Way offer parking?
Yes, 427 Belmont Way offers parking.
Does 427 Belmont Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Belmont Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Belmont Way have a pool?
Yes, 427 Belmont Way has a pool.
Does 427 Belmont Way have accessible units?
No, 427 Belmont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Belmont Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Belmont Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Belmont Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 Belmont Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 427 Belmont Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave
Canton, GA 30114
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy
Canton, GA 30115
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity