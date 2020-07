Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access accessible guest parking online portal

Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments each feature a full-size washer and dryer in every home, a large patio or balcony, walk-in closets and beautiful spacious living areas. Lancaster Ridge is tucked away in a beautiful setting with stunning landscaping, an alluring pool, and a community center that's perfect for resident events. Come discover a fabulous apartment community that's perfect for you! Enjoy the lifestyle & service you deserve. Don't wait - come see it all for yourself & schedule a tour today. Lease Terms: 6-12 Months. Pricing & Availability Subject to Change Daily.